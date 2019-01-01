New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Carlos Beltran Says He Rejected Cubs, Padres Interviews; Only Considering Mets
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 51s
Carlos Beltran turned down interview opportunities with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres as they search for a manager, according to MLB .com's Nathalie Alonso ...
Tweets
-
Bottom right corner is a mood.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The paradox of the Mets managerial search: Joe Girardi probably gives the team the best chance for immediate success. But you probably can't hire Joe Girardi and write the lineup card for him. The front office likes to have that kind of input.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Aggressive Aaron https://t.co/RaQdqgzy7nBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Aw, shucks.Carlos Beltran said the Padres and Cubs want to interview him for manager job, but he isn’t going to take the meetings. He only wants the Mets job. “I’m ready,” he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pitchers using pine tar is a super overhyped thing. Yes, it can increase spin, but also allows pitchers to have better control, which ultimately protects hitters. I’m cool with pitchers throwing in the high 90s having better control.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
While pulling Tanaka after 68 pitches was ridiculous, taking out Paxton here is aggressively good. It should be all about how the guy is pitching. Tanaka was in command. Paxton was not.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets