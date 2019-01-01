New York Mets

Carlos Beltran expresses desire to become MLB manager, makes case with Mets job open

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

As the Mets' search for their new manager continues, Carlos Beltran publicly expressed his desire to lead an MLB team for 2020 and beyond, but will the opportunity come in New York?

