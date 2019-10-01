New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Simply Amazin’: Carlos Beltran Wants The Job
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2m
By Tim RyderOn this week's episode of Simply Amazin', Tim Ryder and Jacob Resnick discuss Carlos Beltran's campaign for the New York Mets' vacant managerial position, the Mets' internal trade
Tweets
-
I was born to write a Mill Ave love story@JustinCToscano Great Article Justin, just had to get the Tempe angle in there...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Game 3 of the 1969 World Series would be remembered as the Tommie Agee game. Check out what the @Mets outfielder did on the big stage. https://t.co/uwcqoa2IaGOwner / Front Office
-
RT @Mediagoon: https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Managerial Prospect Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/oACD2sgQexBlogger / Podcaster
-
Next up on the list is one of the few college juniors selected by the Mets in the 2019 MLB Draft https://t.co/fLW2xLXyz3Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Baseball Mafia needs to get back to #NoSnitching about the baseballs lest someone think Pete Alonso’s HR record is unbelievable.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CascadiaOwls: Portland Wednesday: We’ll be at the @toffeeclubpdx on Friday for @swfc at Cardiff City. Take a long lunch and start the weekend with some footy. Friday, October 18 11:45am Kickoff Toffee Club on SE Hawthorne @owlsamericas @PdxWednesdaySCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets