New York Mets

Mets 360

Monday catch-all thread (10/14/19)

by: Other Mets 360 39s

The Mets had 11 players with 197 or more PA in 2019, compared to 13 in both 2018 and 2017. And the player with the 12th-most PA in the just-completed season checked in with 151. In the two previous…

Tweets