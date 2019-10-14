New York Mets

The more I think about it the more I think that Jeff Wilpon and the Mets fired the wrong guy

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Hi Jeff, I think once again you blew it. Here’s what Wags got right in 2019:  J.D. Davis. We all mocked J.D. Davis but it was a great signing.  J.D. had a great year.  I tip my cap to you. Other than that?  What did Wags do?  Mortgage the future?...

