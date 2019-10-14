New York Mets
New York Mets to interview Eduardo Perez for manager job (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 6m
Brodie Van Wagenen and the New York Mets will interview longtime baseball man Eduardo Perez for their vacant manager position.
