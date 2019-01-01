New York Mets
ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez set to interview for Mets manager job
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 4m
The New York Mets are adding to their list of interviewees for the team's open managerial position. The latest name linked to an interview is longtime player and current ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Perez...
