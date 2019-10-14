New York Mets

The Mets Police
47359072_thumbnail

Oh look, Baseball (which died this summer) had lousy ratings

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Here’s a really good read about the RSN’s baseball ratings. Yes the Cardinals are still #1 but let’s totally ignore how they are down 34% since 2015.  Let’s also ignore that the Yankees are down. Overall, MLB’s RSN ratings essentially were flat,...

