New York Mets

The Mets Police
47360948_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Gary G and Ryan shut out the Orioles

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16s

Is Jim Palmer even good?  I don’t watch any American League baseball and really hadn’t heard much about the guy but he did not impress me today. But boy, if Palmer is gonna pitch like that even Gil Hodges couldn’t mess this up. But hey Gary G has...

Tweets