New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: Gary G and Ryan shut out the Orioles
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 16s
Is Jim Palmer even good? I don’t watch any American League baseball and really hadn’t heard much about the guy but he did not impress me today. But boy, if Palmer is gonna pitch like that even Gil Hodges couldn’t mess this up. But hey Gary G has...
Tweets
-
The more I think about it the more I think that Jeff Wilpon and the Mets fired the wrong guy https://t.co/mMF6S1WZbFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sources: Rain could alter NLCS, ALCS schedules https://t.co/3Sf4f81HOdTV / Radio Network
-
It was a bit too much https://t.co/KiiPn6tKc5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @casswriter44: To be clear, according to both promoter Lou DiBella and trainer Joe Higgins, Patrick Day is still alive, contrary to some reports out there on Twitter #PatrickDayBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DougWilliamsSNY: .@BobbyValentine is on BNNY tonight. What would he have done in Aaron Boone's shoes last night? What would he tell the candidates for the Mets job? 6 pm. https://t.co/wXAW9qoVbRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MandelSNY: How has the role of the manager evolved in today's game? @BobbyValentine joins the show with some interesting color on what would work or not work for the next Mets hire. Plus - into the minutia of Yanks-Astros. @DougWilliamsSNY @AnthonyMcCarron @NYNJHarper #BNNY 6pmBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets