New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open Thread: Nationals vs Cardinals, NLCS Game 3
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
The Cardinals try to break their offensive slump against the Nationals.
Tweets
-
Kolten Wong has led MLB in Defensive Runs Saved by a second baseman in each of the last 2 seasonsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Home plate umpire for Game 3: Bill Miller - Annually has among largest strike zones in MLB - Calls more high pitches strikes than most umpires - 2019 pitcher stats when umpiring 3.61 ERA (among 5 lowest umps) 3.2 K per BB (among 5 highest) h/t @baseball_refBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Strasburg with an electric 1st inning with a pair of K’s. The #Cardinals are in trouble tonight if he’s on his A game #NLCSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KeldyOrtiz: “I shouldn’t have to quit baseball,” @LosMets pitcher Paul Sewald told @JustinCToscano, “because I can’t afford to live out my dream.” Paul never had to. https://t.co/Wdq4m6qnXbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Reminder: Teams that lose the first two of a best-of-7 at home are 3-22 in postseason history. The three to come back: 1985 Royals (World Series), 1986 Mets (World Series), 1996 Yankees (World Series).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
An all-time power move by Mets first-round pick Brett Baty wearing his own jersey to a music festival (via IG/brettbaty)TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets