New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on Mets manager candidate Mike Bell: Interview held on Monday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 30s
After parting ways with Mickey Callaway, the Mets are searching for a new manager. Here's the latest on candidate Mike Bell...
Tweets
-
This is a terrific article by @JustinCToscano on Sewald & the difficulties in trying to live out a dream w/ tremendous obstacles. Got the chance to interview Sewald for @MetsMerized & he was one of the more sincere & humble players I’ve spoken with. Rooting for him. #MetsThis is a story on Paul Sewald, the decision to stick with a goal, the hardships that came with it and living with no regrets. https://t.co/jvOeTsPXntBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matt Williams will manage the Kia team in Korea. A’s need a new 3B coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Not to count out the Cardinals, but with the Nats up 6-0 in Game 3, this NLCS might not just be a sweep, but an *ultimate* sweep, where the losing team never even has a lead. The Cardinals are familiar with this; it happened to them in the 2004 World Series.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Astros better obliterate the Nationals in the World Series....Blogger / Podcaster
-
To borrow a phrase uttered by Sparky Anderson after Game 6 of the 1986 World Series (CBS Radio) The Nationals have come out looking like they're on stiltsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MaggieGray: Headed to the game tomorrow? Bart and I will be at Hard Rock from 1-3, come thru!TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets