New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
47366572_thumbnail

Manager search update: Eduardo Perez added to list of candidates, Mets interview him and others

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25s

Catch up on the latest news surrounding the Mets’ manager search.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 4m
    This is a terrific article by @JustinCToscano on Sewald & the difficulties in trying to live out a dream w/ tremendous obstacles. Got the chance to interview Sewald for @MetsMerized & he was one of the more sincere & humble players I’ve spoken with. Rooting for him. #Mets
    Justin Toscano
    This is a story on Paul Sewald, the decision to stick with a goal, the hardships that came with it and living with no regrets. https://t.co/jvOeTsPXnt
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 9m
    Matt Williams will manage the Kia team in Korea. A’s need a new 3B coach.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 12m
    Not to count out the Cardinals, but with the Nats up 6-0 in Game 3, this NLCS might not just be a sweep, but an *ultimate* sweep, where the losing team never even has a lead. The Cardinals are familiar with this; it happened to them in the 2004 World Series.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    TheMetsBeat @TheMetsBeat 14m
    The Astros better obliterate the Nationals in the World Series....
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 15m
    To borrow a phrase uttered by Sparky Anderson after Game 6 of the 1986 World Series (CBS Radio) The Nationals have come out looking like they're on stilts
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 19m
    RT @MaggieGray: Headed to the game tomorrow? Bart and I will be at Hard Rock from 1-3, come thru!
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets