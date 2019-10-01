New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Managerial/Coaching Notes: Mets, Giants, Bucs, Brewers
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 3m
Let's round up the latest managerial and coaching news from around the majors... The Mets' previously reported managerial interview with …
Tweets
-
Best percentage equals uses for this 0%Odds to win World Series From Fangraphs: 44% Astros 32% Nationals 23% Yankees 0.7% Cardinals From FiveThirtyEight: 38% Nationals 31% Yankees 29% Astros 1% CardinalsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: This is a terrific article by @JustinCToscano on Sewald & the difficulties in trying to live out a dream w/ tremendous obstacles. Got the chance to interview Sewald for @MetsMerized & he was one of the more sincere & humble players I’ve spoken with. Rooting for him. #Mets https://t.co/NDd4GaTIQxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jackramseyy: Just my opinion, but i think Eduardo Perez is a better managerial candidate than most people realize. I’ll explain further in a piece on @MetsMerized tomorrowBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’d like everyone to think for a second what it’d be like if there was a headline celebrating payroll reduction in Ted Williams’s time. It would have been shocking then. It’s shocking now. Don’t normalize it.Andrew Friedman’s 5-year @Dodgers resume… 1st in @MLB in regular-season wins (485) 1st in MLB in postseason wins (27) 1st in MLB in division titles (5) 38% payroll reduction since 2015 https://t.co/7lIRAa7DTRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Years ago, Paul Sewald‘s now-wife, Molly, approached he and his friend in a bar in Tempe, Arizona. She asked if they wanted to join her group. Molly became the one who helped talk Paul out of quitting baseball. More on his/their story: https://t.co/jvOeTsPXntBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’ve always been a big Strasburg fan. I’m happy for him that he put together a great healthy season and now dominating in the playoffs. But @MLB, please tell me why I have to watch TWO ads just to see a highlight? What a mess.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets