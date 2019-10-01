New York Mets

Morning Briefing: Nats Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead In NLCS

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 5m

By John JacksonGood morning Mets fans! The Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Monday night at Nationals Park. The Nats have now taken a commanding 3-0 series lead in

