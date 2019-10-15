New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Exit Interview: Seth Lugo showed his brilliance again in 2019
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36s
We look back at the good and bad from New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo in 2019 and gaze into the future to see what lies ahead for him in 2020. Has there ev...
Tweets
-
What are the Mets up to with their managerial search, who will stop the red-hot Nationals, and why was there a polar bear on a baseball field in Canada? All that and more on today’s Mets Morning News. https://t.co/oxvQtpL79ABlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: He’s a tote bag you can use to get into Citi Field... https://t.co/L5mYvSQDEsBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD-10/15/1969: The @Mets defeated the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 2-1 in 10 innings in Game Four of the World Series to take a 3-1 Series lead. In the 9th & with the #Mets up 1-0, Ron Swoboda made a diving catch in right-center on a line drive hit by Brooks Robinson.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @StreetsblogNYC: We’re sick of writing post mortems, @NYCMayor. Here’s @DaveCoIon latest on how everyone failed cyclist Bogdan Darmetko, the 25th cyclist killed on NYC streets. https://t.co/rVqwpmXTlb https://t.co/HsC1DVopzYTV / Radio Personality
-
Stephen Strasburg had 12 swings & misses on his changeup last night, the most of any regular or postseason start since he recorded 15 swings & misses on October 11, 2017. #Nationals #mlbpostseasonBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets position prospects in AFL action on Monday: SS Andres Gimenez 2-5, R, .920 OPS 2B Luis Carpio 0-3, BB, R, .667 OPS C Ali Sanchez 2-3, 2B, RBI, .606 OPSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets