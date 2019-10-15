New York Mets

The Mets Police
47373132_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: there is someone named Eduardo Perez

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Googled “Mets” this morning and saw that someone named Eduardo Perez is a candidate for manager. Here’s what I learned: He is the son of Tony Perez. He played 13 seasons without me noticing he existed. He works at ESPN with baseball operations...

Tweets