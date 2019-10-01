New York Mets

nj.com
47374086_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Astros’ Gerrit Cole to Yankees or Dodgers in free agency? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole will be a free agent following the 2019 World Series. He is a front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award, after going 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts during the regular season.

Tweets