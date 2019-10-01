New York Mets

nj.com
47375292_thumbnail

MLB rumors: How serious is Curt Schilling about wanting to be Phillies manager? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 56s

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Gabe Kapler after two seasons. Early candidates to replace him in the dugout include former New York Yankees managers Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter.

Tweets