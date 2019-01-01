New York Mets

Mets Minors
43603299_thumbnail

Scorpions Offense Bails Out David Peterson

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 46s

By Christopher SotoArizona Fall League (AFL)Scottsdale Scorpions (9-11) 6, Salt River Rafters (12-8) 5 Box ScoreSS Andres Gimenez: 2-for-5, R, K | .340 AVG/.920 OPS2B Luis Carpio:

Tweets