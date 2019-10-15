New York Mets
The Mets cap that wasn’t
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
So the 47 shop announced some caps…and like many new releases it comes in a few teams, and the Mets are rarely one of those teams. The Yankees version looks like this… So not too hard to imagine what this would look like in Mets, but it does not...
