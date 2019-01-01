New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Potential ESPN booth shakeup could reportedly impact Jessica Mendoza, Alex Rodriguez
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' reportedly could have changes coming on the horizon, impacting two people with ties to the Mets and Yankees in Jessica Mendoza and Alex Rodriguez.
Tweets
-
A-Rod is safe, but Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian are not https://t.co/Ot3ZipC2EFBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I didn't love him as a player, but I got a feeling this guys is going to be a good manager". @JoeandEvan getting caught up in the Mets manager search.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @MBrownstein89: On this date 50 years ago, Ron Swoboda made one of the greatest catches in World Series history. I had the pleasure of speaking with Swoboda this past June for an interview with @MetsMerized. #Mets @Mets #LGM https://t.co/eWmcK4CzXJBlogger / Podcaster
-
i just bought a shirt that costs much more than nationals nlcs ticketsThis never gets old. Go @Nationals https://t.co/HsNk3LMZAlBlogger / Podcaster
-
They asked @Pete_Alonso20 what he does during the winter ... https://t.co/rfFKzMCkPTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sabr: What are the best baseball analytics articles you've read this season? Nominate your favorite stories for the 2020 #SABRanalytics Conference Research Awards: https://t.co/MF5uj8NcJm https://t.co/m8WlIEUmFCOwner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets