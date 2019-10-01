by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com

The Houston Astros, tied 1-1 in the best of seven American League Championship Series, meet the New York Yankees in Game 3 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 (10/15/19) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Gerrit Cole will start for the Astros...