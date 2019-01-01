New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2019: Which Came First – Team Cohesiveness Or Winning?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1m
The Mets 2019 season was divided into two halves. Did the 2nd half winning breed cohesiveness, or was it the reverse? Or, was it something else...
Tweets
-
RT @Miss_Met: @timbhealey @DPLennonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
My eyes failed me, it was GreenKahnle is up, but Severino gets the lefty.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @eboland11: Severino needed that. Just a six-pitch third. Now at 68 pitchesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gerrit Cole sure would look good in slightly different shades of blue and orange next season. And fans shouldn’t care one bit about their teams hypothetically paying small amounts of luxury tax.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Kahnle is up, but Severino gets the lefty.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As a Mets fan, go Yankees! #ScareWilponStraightI was told their rotation was just as good if not better than Mets before the season 🤔 https://t.co/3XyzVDRu3hBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets