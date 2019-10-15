New York Mets

The Mets Police
47390040_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Tom is Terrific as 1969 Mets up 3-1 with Koosman up next!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 56m

OK now THAT was Terrific! I know I killed Tom all summer, but 10 innings of one run ball in the World Series…that’s as good as it gets friends. That said, the legend of Tom Seaver is gonna owe a pint to Ron Swoboda.  I’m not sure how this game goes...

Tweets