New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Marcus Stroman appears to love watching Yankees pitchers fail
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 52s
Mets pitcher Marcus Stromam seems to think the Yankees made a mistake by not acquiring him at the MLB trade deadline — at least according to his social media activity. Stroman endorsed a series of
Tweets
-
All about the starting pitching https://t.co/mycq1oFOyyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Something a little different https://t.co/Gh1FVMlQT7Blogger / Podcaster
-
"I was the one who failed." https://t.co/KJvB4ctVK2Blogger / Podcaster
-
I’m super happy for Ryan Zimmerman tonight. I remember how much fun it was to watch David Wright in his first World Series in 2015, and the parallels are obvious. Only in baseball would those two guys happen to be childhood friends.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
They'd have to find a middle ground https://t.co/x9tapkHG84Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a self-own, btw. I took an unhealthy dose of ZzzzzQuil two hours ago, yet here I am.Tonight's timeline is a telling reminder that many baseball writers don't actually sleep. They just mindlessly scroll Twitter and make terrible jokes until their bodies shut down like an overheated computer.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets