New York Mets

nj.com
47406670_thumbnail

Ex-Red Sox, Phillies ace Curt Schilling (big President Trump supporter) decides if he will run for Congress - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 56s

Right-hander Curt Schilling won three World Series titles (2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2004 and 2007 with the Boston Red Sox) during his 20 seasons in MLB.

Tweets