New York Mets

nj.com
47407815_thumbnail

Yankees will help baseball return to Montreal in 2020 - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

The city of Montreal has been without a team since the Expos moved to Washington after the 2004 season and became the Nationals, who are heading to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Tweets