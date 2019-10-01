New York Mets

Mets Merized
46035494_thumbnail

Harol Gonzalez Impresses in First LIDOM Start

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 3h

By Christopher SotoArizona Fall League (AFL)Scottsdale Scorpions (10-11) 2, Salt River Rafters (12-9) 1 Box ScoreC Patrick Mazeika: 1-for-3 | .207 AVG/.448 OPS1B Ali Sanchez: 0-f

Tweets