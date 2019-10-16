New York Mets

The Mets Police
47408731_thumbnail

Link: DEA interviews Matt Harvey, Angels in Tyler Skaggs’ probe – Los Angeles Times

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

Hey that’s a weird headline. DEA interviews Matt Harvey, Angels in Tyler Skaggs’ probe – Los Angeles Times I wonder why the Times would single out Harvey in the headline?  They also used a big image of him, just like I did. I wonder why the DEA...

Tweets