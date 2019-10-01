New York Mets

MLB rumors: Why Joe Maddon to Angels could mean Buck Showalter to Mets or Phillies - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 26s

The Los Angeles Angels hired Joe Maddon as manager on Thursday. Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter had interviewed with the Angels, and remains in play for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

