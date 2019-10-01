New York Mets
MLB rumors: Why Joe Maddon to Angels could mean Buck Showalter to Mets or Phillies - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 26s
The Los Angeles Angels hired Joe Maddon as manager on Thursday. Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter had interviewed with the Angels, and remains in play for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
