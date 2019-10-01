New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The next Aaron Boone? Mets’ manager candidate draws comparison to Yankees skipper - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
The New York Mets are looking for a new manager after firing Mickey Callaway. The Mets are one of seven teams (Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals) looking for new...
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Joe Girardi steps down from Team USA to prepare for interviews with Mets, other teams: https://t.co/PPOAEAHjAg | @timbhealey https://t.co/YEYIv0mfl4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MandelSNY: "Ask something about who has the advantage because of the rainout, and then Gary Sanchez too. He and Stanton are divisive to the Yankees fan base." - @AnthonyMcCarron's daily promo tweet suggestion. @DougWilliamsSNY @Todd_Zeile @NYNJHarper #BNNY 6pm. Mets manager too.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Joe Girardi steps down from Team USA to prepare for interviews with Mets, other teams: https://t.co/PPOAEAHjAg | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Babe Ruth bat used for 500th HR to be auctioned https://t.co/ftT6W9MME5TV / Radio Network
-
The #Nationals let Bryce Harper walk in the offseason. Fast forward a few months and they are representing the NL in the World Series. Can’t make it upBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's real, and it's spectacular(ly horrifying).WH confirms this letter is real: https://t.co/Y8ZOScDIsiBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets