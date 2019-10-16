New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Gil cheats his way to the 1969 Mets being the World Champions!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Oh man, if you ever needed proof that Gil Hodges is not the right man for the job, this was it.  Even in the Mets finest most amazing hour there has to be some controversy. I am sure I will catch crap for being “too negative” for speaking the truth...

