New York Mets

Newsday
47420758_thumbnail

Joe Girardi steps down from Team USA to prepare for interviews with Mets, others | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 16, 2019 5:33 PM Newsday 3h

Mets managerial candidate Joe Girardi took a noteworthy step Wednesday in preparation for becoming a major-league manager again, resigning as manager of the United States team that will play in an Oly

Tweets