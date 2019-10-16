Anyone bashing this guy is on the wrong side of things. This is baseball fandom...not leaving in the 9th while you're team is down by a few in the playoffs or just not caring until baby shark comes on....

Keith McPherson Yo find me this guy! He gets it. I wish I recorded how quiet the fans were entering the stadium at 3:50. Strange Imagine being the guy recording this video and laughing? Don’t show up. This is the ENERGY im talking about. This is the ENERGY we need Thursday and Friday night!😡 https://t.co/AZxEIHzzVH