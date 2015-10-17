New York Mets

Mets prospect Andres Gimenez continuing dominance of Arizona Fall League

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Playing the 2019 minor league season as one of the youngest players in Double-A, Mets infield prospect Andres Gimenez underwhelmed, hitting just .250/.309/.387. His play in the Arizona Fall League has been a different story.

