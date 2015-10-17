New York Mets

nj.com
47434434_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Joe Girardi to Mets? Buck Showalter to Phillies? Predicting best fits for ex-Yankees managers - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Former New York Yankees managers Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter are candidates to return to the dugout in 2020, with seven teams looking for new skippers, including the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Tweets