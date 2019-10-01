New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
October 17 A Special Day For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
When you look at particular days on the calendar, some have more meaning than others. There is your wedding anniversary and your children’s birthdays. Of course, there is Christmas, Thanksgiv…
Tweets
-
Joe Girardi has already interviewed with the Mets, per sources. We knew he would, now we know he has.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Joe Girardi expects to be back in a MLB dugout https://t.co/pwOHiDOMG3Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Joe Girardi Getting Second Interview With Phillies https://t.co/F4SrOxmCxl #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets will not be bringing back Brooklyn Cyclones manager Edgardo Alfonzo https://t.co/dSXLe2tsedTV / Radio Network
-
What a bad move by the Mets right here. Edgardo Alfonzo, an all time Met and just managed the Cyclones to a championship is out. Such disrespect. https://t.co/bFAZHl7bNKSuper Fan
-
I've never been pre-disposed to hiring/employing fan favorites, but GD ... Alfonzo did the job and did it well. First ever championship for the Cyclones. What was the point of letting him go? I would really like to know what Brodie Von Monorail is thinking here.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets