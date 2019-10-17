New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What went wrong with the 2019 Mets?
by: M-SABR — M-SABR 3m
Despite a multi record-breaking season for the Mets, they were unable to deliver the wins necessary for a post-season bid. M-SABR staff writer Ruthvik Avvari discusses how much of this result can b…
Tweets
-
Joe Girardi has already interviewed with the Mets, per sources. We knew he would, now we know he has.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Joe Girardi expects to be back in a MLB dugout https://t.co/pwOHiDOMG3Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Joe Girardi Getting Second Interview With Phillies https://t.co/F4SrOxmCxl #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets will not be bringing back Brooklyn Cyclones manager Edgardo Alfonzo https://t.co/dSXLe2tsedTV / Radio Network
-
What a bad move by the Mets right here. Edgardo Alfonzo, an all time Met and just managed the Cyclones to a championship is out. Such disrespect. https://t.co/bFAZHl7bNKSuper Fan
-
I've never been pre-disposed to hiring/employing fan favorites, but GD ... Alfonzo did the job and did it well. First ever championship for the Cyclones. What was the point of letting him go? I would really like to know what Brodie Von Monorail is thinking here.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets