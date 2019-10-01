New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Free Agent Profile: Madison Bumgarner, LHP
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1m
Madison BumgarnerPosition: SPBats/Throws: R/LAge: August 1, 1989 (30)Traditional Stats: 9-9, 3.90 ERA, 1.127 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9, 8.8 K/9Advanced Stats: 2.5 bWAR, 3.2 fWAR, 107 ER
Tweets
-
Joe Girardi has already interviewed with the Mets, per sources. We knew he would, now we know he has.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Joe Girardi expects to be back in a MLB dugout https://t.co/pwOHiDOMG3Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Joe Girardi Getting Second Interview With Phillies https://t.co/F4SrOxmCxl #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets will not be bringing back Brooklyn Cyclones manager Edgardo Alfonzo https://t.co/dSXLe2tsedTV / Radio Network
-
What a bad move by the Mets right here. Edgardo Alfonzo, an all time Met and just managed the Cyclones to a championship is out. Such disrespect. https://t.co/bFAZHl7bNKSuper Fan
-
I've never been pre-disposed to hiring/employing fan favorites, but GD ... Alfonzo did the job and did it well. First ever championship for the Cyclones. What was the point of letting him go? I would really like to know what Brodie Von Monorail is thinking here.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets