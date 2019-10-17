New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edgardo Alfonzo’s contract not renewed for 2020
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Edgardo Alfonzo will not be returning to Brooklyn in 2020, but from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs, the memories of his time there will last a lifetime.
Tweets
-
Our All-Rookie team infield: C: Will Smith, @Dodgers 1B: Pete Alonso, @Mets 2B: Keston Hiura, @Brewers 3B: Tommy Edman, @Cardinals SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., @Padres https://t.co/TPMapBXjxYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Joe Girardi has completed his interview with the Mets https://t.co/QdgcuM4Jt3TV / Radio Network
-
Hinch: "I will pull the team off the field if we get in that situation again where bottles are being thrown and balls are being thrown and it becomes unruly. There's other ways to support your home team, and this place does as good a job as anybody to trying to police (1 of 2)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nymets945: In Brodie I trustBlogger / Podcaster
-
"The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic." https://t.co/bY17d3JnpDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyRieber: PSA: Don't throw stuff. At anyone.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets