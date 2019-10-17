New York Mets

Daily News
Mets dump Edgardo Alfonzo as Cyclones manager despite leading Brooklyn to a title - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1m

Edgardo Alfonzo was dismissed from his role as Brooklyn Cyclones manager, a source confirmed to the Daily News, less than two months after he led them to a New York-Penn League championship.

