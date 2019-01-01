New York Mets

Metsblog
47449503_thumbnail

WATCH: Mini-doc of Robin Ventura's Grand Slam single, which happened 20 years ago today

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

It was on this date 20 years ago that Mets fans will always remember what Robin Ventura did at Shea Stadium to keep the NLCS against the Braves alive.

Tweets