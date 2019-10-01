New York Mets

nj.com
47465043_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Cubs, Giants target ex-Yankee Joe Espada in managerial search as Astros close in on World Series - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Former New York Yankees third base coach Joe Espada is the current bench coach for the Houston Astros, who are one win away from clinching the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and advancing to face the Washington Nationals in the World...

Tweets