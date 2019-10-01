New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Manager Candidate: Tim Bogar

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 5s

Tim BogarCurrent Position: Nationals First Base CoachAge: October 28, 1966 (52)Managerial Experience: Texas Rangers (2014), Arkansas Travelers (2013), Akron Aeros (2006 - 2007), Lexington

