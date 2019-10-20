New York Mets

Mets Merized
47468622_thumbnail

2019 Mets Report Card: Todd Frazier, 3B

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 57s

Todd Frazier, 3BPlayer Data: Age 33, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 133 G, 499 PA, 21 HR, 67 RBI, 1 SB, 40 BB, 106 SO, .251 BA, .329 OBP, .443 SLG, .772 OPSAdvanced Stats: .284 BABIP, .328 wOBA, 10

Tweets