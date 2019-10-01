New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tom Brennan - METS' RELIEVERS AGAINST GOOD AND BAD SQUADS
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2m
I will use "Trump-speak" regarding the challenges key Mets relievers face against opposing teams: Teams that are under .500 are GOOD...
Tweets
-
RT @liz_zarb: i held off reading this because i knew it would be painful, but @mnioannou wrote the most beautiful article on my big brother and his love for the mets. and on his birthday i just want to thank the @Mets for everything they did for christopher 🖤 https://t.co/QSQQF8IQU0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Most hits with exit velocities of 110.0+ mph in the Statcast era (since 2015): Giancarlo Stanton: 66 (2017) Giancarlo Stanton: 59 (2018) Aaron Judge: 54 (2017) Nelson Cruz: 45 (2017) Pete Alonso: 39 (2019) #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AlbanyFrom: @Metstradamus It's not just he won it was the way he won this last year in Brooklyn with speed, defense and fundamental baseball. https://t.co/x5gywTUCfoBlogger / Podcaster
-
This was genuinely tough to watch last night.Roster Moves: Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees replaced LHP CC Sabathia on the ALCS roster with RHP Ben Heller (#61). LHP CC Sabathia suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder joint.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Steve Givarz is back from a couple weeks in the AFL and chatting in my spot at BP today. https://t.co/JwDCBW56hJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Bought my plane ticket for San Diego, excited to be covering the MLB Winter Meetings again for @MetsMerized.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets