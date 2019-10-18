by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Hey if you don’t like the Cano trade…vote! 2019 was a fun and eventful year, help finish it strong by voting for me as MiLB offensive player of the year! And if you don’t vote for me vote for @TheRealGavinLux cuz he’s a beast👍🏽 https://t.co/D2OT5Lh4hq