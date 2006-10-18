The Mets’ Payroll Predicament

I loved that 2006 season but it also frustrates me because that team was so much better than the Cards. Cant help feeling the Mets blew an opportunity for a nice three year run with that roster.

On This Date 10/18/2006: José Reyes led the Mets to win NLCS Game 6 with 3 hits (including a leadoff homer), 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored.