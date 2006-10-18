New York Mets

Metsblog
44571315_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman, Robinson Cano and Doc Gooden pay tribute to CC Sabathia

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

After CC Sabathia threw what is likely the last pitch of his MLB career, Marcus Stroman, Robinson Cano and Doc Gooden honored the left-hander in a tweet Thursday night.

Tweets