New York Mets

Mets Merized
47477409_thumbnail

Skip Schumaker Interviewed for Mets Managerial Opening

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Padres first base coach Skip Schumaker has interviewed for the Mets managerial opening.The list of people that have interviewed is now Schumaker, Joe G

Tweets